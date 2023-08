DKV is looking for a bus driver for long-term employment, the company’s job advertisement reads.

The following benefits await future drivers:

travel reimbursement for rural residents,

competitive salary,

fringe benefits,

discount card system with 50 partners.

What you will need for work:

category D driver’s license,

GKI card – if you don’t have one, they will help you get it,

POPE II. decision.

Details and interest on the DKV career page.