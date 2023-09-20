The large-surface asphalting of Szabó Lőrinc Street in Debrecen continues

On Thursday, September 21, from 8:30 a.m. – after the peak traffic period – on the section between Szabó Lőrinc utca No. 3 and József Attila utca (on the side facing the National Guard), the new wear layer will be spreading is carried out by the contractor.

During the road repair works, the pavement will be closed at half the width of the lane. A one-way traffic order will be introduced on the remaining lane from Füredi út to József Attila utca.

Avoidance of the road section affected by the construction is ensured from the direction of Vezér utca on Akadémia utca, Babits Mihály utca, and József Attila utca.

DKV Zrt. buses marked 14 and 14I will run on a diversion route. In order to help public transport in the morning, the number of flights will be increased on weekdays in the early morning hours.

The contractor will allow the four early bus services to pass through the one-way traffic section in the direction of Csigekert utca under the guidance of a signalman. Thus, on weekdays in the morning at 6:45 a.m., 6:50 a.m. (relief flight), 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., the buses from Rugó utca follow the original route in the direction of Csigekert utca. The following flights travel towards Böszörményi út using Akadémia utca.

Depending on the weather conditions, the construction work is expected to take two weeks. During the construction period, the Debrecen municipality asks the users of the road section not to drive out of habit, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs and, if possible, to avoid the road section under renovation.

(Debreceni Nap)