A taxi driver runs 120 kilometers for a seriously ill, blind boy who is being treated in Debrecen

József Karancsi from Békéscsaba runs for six-year-old Noel, who is battling neuroblastoma – a malignant tumour disease. By “adopting” his kilometers, the donors contribute to the costs of the boy’s proton therapy in Austria.

“I think that in today’s world, selfless assistance is on the verge of extinction, which I consider important because if you think about the situation of those in need, it is very good if someone lends a helping hand,” says the 34-year-old man, who after learning about Noel’s heartbreaking story entered the field of action. He decided to run a charity run to help the recovery of a seriously ill boy treated at the Department of Pediatrics of the Clinical Center in Debrecen. The tumour he was fighting also caused blindness.

The goal of József, who works as a taxi driver, is to raise HUF 300,000 by running 40-40-40 for a total of 120 kilometers in February, March and April, with which he contributes to the additional costs of the little boy’s proton therapy in Bécsujhely, including travel and accommodation.

I would love to help a real hero who is fighting one of the worst diseases at the age of six. Please support Noel together

– asks the benevolent athlete. József’s kilometers can be “adopted” by bank transfer to the account set aside for donation banking support of the Kosztyu Ádám Emlékére Alapítvány.

Account holder: Kosztyu Ádám Emlékére Alapítvány

Bank account number: 11734138-20016973 (OTP Bank)

IBAN: HU17 1173 4138 2001 6973 0000 0000 SWIFT/BIC: OTPVHUHB

Announcement: NOELÉRT

