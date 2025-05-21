This year, firefighters welcomed children on Children’s Day in Debrecen

On Sunday, May 25, fire station doors will once again open their arsenal bays. Firefighters invite children and families to celebrate Children’s Day.

From 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM, the professional, municipal, and volunteer fire stations of Hajdú-Bihar County will give live demonstrations of what happens when they are dispatched to fires and accidents. Visitors can view—and in some cases try out—the specialized tools and equipment, and children can even don firefighter gear.

At the Debrecen professional fire station, kids can enjoy pavement chalk art, a mini obstacle course, and firefighter-themed challenges. The county-wide award ceremony for this year’s creative contest will also take place on Children’s Day, starting at 10:15 AM at the Debrecen station.

ADDRESS: Debrecen Professional Fire Station (HTP 4027)

Böszörményi út 45–56, Debrecen, Hungary