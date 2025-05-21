Debrecen Drive: Grandstand under construction, traffic diverted

Big Forrest will host Debrecen Drive, the largest automotive and mobility expo in the eastern region, from May 23–25, 2025. DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. will again exhibit at this year’s event.

To ensure smooth operations, the section of Nagyerdei körút between Pallagi út and Ady Endre út will be closed. From the start of service on Friday, May 23 until the end of service on Sunday, May 25, buses 16, 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y will follow the detour routes described below.

Detour routes (no stops skipped; all original stops served on the diverted path):

Bus 16 toward Gyógyszergyár:

Continues straight after Baksay Sándor utca toward Egyetem, then follows the Nagyerdei körút–Pallagi út detour.

Bus 16 toward Nagyállomás:

Turns right after Szociális Otthon toward Klinikák, then follows Nagyerdei körút–Hadházi út. After Hadházi út 92, returns to its normal route.

Bus 22:

After Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus, turns at the Pallagi út roundabout, then follows Nagyerdei körút–Hadházi út–Benczúr Gyula utca–Köztemető, főkapu. After Köztemető, főkapu, resumes its regular line.

Bus 22Y:

After Szociális Otthon, follows Nagyerdei körút–Hadházi út–Benczúr Gyula utca–Köztemető, főkapu. Then returns to its normal route.

Bus 24:

After Köztemető, főkapu, follows Benczúr Gyula utca–Hadházi út–Nagyerdei körút (toward Egyetem)–Klinikák. At the Pallagi út roundabout, turns back and, after Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus, continues on the original route.

Bus 24Y:

After Köztemető, főkapu, follows Benczúr Gyula utca–Hadházi út–Nagyerdei körút (toward Egyetem)–Pallagi út. After Szociális Otthon, resumes its normal path.

DKV Zrt. thanks passengers for their understanding and patience.

Travel to Debrecen Drive with DKV: take Tram 1 for the fastest route, or buses 10, 10A, 10Y, 12, 13, 16, 22, 22Y, 23Y, 24 and 24Y from anywhere in the city.