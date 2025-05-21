Trams 1 and 2 will operate as diversions on May 24th due to the Reformed Unity Day in Kossuth Square.

The “Reformed Unity Day” event will be held at Kossuth Square between May 23 and May 24, 2025.

To ensure the smooth running of the event, on Saturday, May 24, between 14:00 and 16:30 tram lines 1 and 2 will operate on the following diverted routes:

Line 1: Nagyállomás ↔ Városháza ↔ Nagyállomás

Line 2: Kálvin tér Egyetem/Doberdó utca ↔ Kálvin tér

“Please note that tram service is suspended between the Városháza and Kálvin tér stops. A purchased single-ride ticket remains valid after transfer, but must be validated on both vehicles.”

— DKV