Debrecen BMW plant recruiting again

The BMW plant in Debrecen has started recruitment for the launch of its second shift, seeking production workers.

On its social media page, the Debrecen factory details the type of candidates they are looking for. Requirements include assembly experience gained in a factory, at least a basic education, and knowledge of the Hungarian language. Beginners are offered a gross monthly base salary of HUF 430,000–490,000, plus bonuses and cafeteria benefits worth HUF 460,000 gross annually, paid monthly. Commuting support is provided, and future employees are also entitled to healthcare services and one subsidized hot meal per day.

