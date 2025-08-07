Residents plant 200 flowers to green up the new crossing at Csigekert Street in Debrecen

A few weeks ago, a new pedestrian crossing was installed at the intersection of Csigekert Street and Bölcs Street. The local residents decided to beautify the area around the simple zebra crossing.

According to Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa, this is another step toward making the environment more pleasant. As he wrote on his social media, nearly 200 plants were planted through the organization of the Association for a Green Future of Csigekert and Köntöskert – the neighborhood has become greener thanks to genuine community cooperation.

DEKERT Nonprofit Ltd. also took part in the initiative.