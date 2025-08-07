Exhibition at the New City Hall Gallery in Debrecen showcases the evolution of the bicycle

A new exhibition at the New City Hall Gallery in Debrecen presents the development of the bicycle as a means of transport, featuring the unique private collection of Attila Katona – the Debrecen Bicycle Museum’s collection.

At the opening event held on August 6, 2025, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen responsible for cultural affairs, emphasized that the mission of the New City Hall Gallery is to help Debrecen residents connect more deeply with local values and the traditions and identity of Debrecen through its series of exhibitions. The current exhibition contributes to this goal. He highlighted that the passionate dedication of Attila Katona and his family to collecting, preserving, expanding, and showcasing the history of cycling – in a nationally unique way – is itself a special local value. The deputy mayor encouraged everyone to visit the Debrecen Bicycle Museum, which opened a year ago and displays an even larger portion of the collection. This nonprofit museum serves as an example of how personal passion can preserve shared values and make them accessible to the public. The collaboration around the museum strengthens the Debrecen identity and community.

Two-time velocipede world champion Sándor Halápi recalled meeting Attila Katona after being invited to one of Debrecen’s Flower Carnivals. He recognized in Katona a person with deep knowledge and genuine dedication to bicycles. As Halápi emphasized, one major recognition of this dedication and expertise was that Katona was asked to restore bicycles for the Hungarian Museum of Science, Technology and Transport.

Attila Katona, head of the Debrecen Bicycle Museum, expressed his gratitude to Deputy Mayors István Puskás and Diána Széles, as well as to Cívis Ház Zrt. and everyone else – even those who contributed just a bicycle light – for their generous support in making the private museum’s opening possible a year ago. He announced that the museum will soon expand, enabling the exhibition of nearly 200 bicycles, and the number of personal stories shared by local, Hungarian, and international visitors will also grow.

János Hidvégi, senior museologist at the Hungarian Museum of Science, Technology and Transport, also attended the event.

In January 2024, Katona’s collection and work were included in the Debrecen Repository of Local Values and were simultaneously recognized as part of Hungary’s national heritage.

The current exhibition at the New City Hall Gallery (Kálvin Square 11) displays over 20 of the most interesting two-wheelers from the collection. Partners in realizing the exhibition include Globál Sport Ltd., Károly Kós Secondary School of Arts and Technical College, Soós Bakery, Gréta-Flóra Ltd., and the Local History Department of the Méliusz Central Library. The exhibition is open until September 1, 2025, during the opening hours of the New City Hall.

The Debrecen Bicycle Museum opened its doors on August 1, 2024, at 30 Piac Street. It houses around 100 unique items from Attila Katona’s extraordinary collection in a permanent exhibition. Visitors can explore the history and development of cycling from the early 1800s to the present day through exclusive guided tours. They can try out some of the bicycles, observe the restoration of vintage bikes, and take unique photographs with rare vintage models. The collection includes an accurate replica of Karl von Drais’s 1817 wooden running machine, the first pedal-driven Pierre Michaux bicycle, a handmade velocipede, bicycles made by Hungarian artisans, classic Csepel models, and Italian racing bikes.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: debrecen.hu