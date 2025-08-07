A woman in her 60s suddenly collapsed without any prior symptoms in the yard of her home in Hajdú-Bihar County, according to the National Ambulance Service. Her family immediately rushed to help and called an ambulance.

The emergency dispatcher gave instructions over the phone to the callers, who examined the woman and found that she was not breathing. Guided by the dispatcher, they immediately began resuscitation efforts.

Multiple units were dispatched to the scene: the nearest ambulance, a rescue helicopter, and the patient’s general practitioner, who arrived within minutes and took over the life-saving procedures. Soon after, paramedics also joined the fight for her life.

Thanks to the quick and coordinated teamwork, the woman’s circulation was successfully restored. After stabilizing her condition, she was transported to the hospital by ambulance, accompanied by the helicopter crew.

According to the National Ambulance Service, everyone involved in the intervention performed in an exemplary manner.Coordinated rescue saves woman’s life after sudden collapse in Hajdú-Bihar County