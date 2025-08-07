New students and vibrant traditions at the Debrecen Summer University

Forty-one students received their certificates at the end of the second week at the Debrecen Summer University, while twenty-five new students arrived for the second two-week session. In addition to the Debrecen-based programs, the newly arrived participants can also look forward to a trip to Tokaj.

Everyone did well on their exams, and the new students have successfully integrated into the groups, where they continue to diligently study the Hungarian language. Those who come here not only learn the language, but also get to know Hungarian gastronomy, culture, and local landmarks.

During the “extra” programs held after class, participants can explore history at the Reformed College Museum or even visit Debrecen’s Jewish quarter, which is not widely known—even among locals. Those looking for something special can join the evening city tours, while those who want to play sports can play football on Thursday evenings. On Wednesdays, there are informal discussion sessions in the college lounge, where students can talk about the Hungarian language, culture, or history in either Hungarian or English.

The folklore program has been a consistent favorite for years. As part of this, students not only hear and see folk songs and dances but can also learn them, with a new region showcased each week. In the first week, the Hajdúság region was introduced with Hajdúság songs, dances, and stuffed cabbage; in the second week, it was Somogy’s turn; the third focuses on Szatmár, and in the fourth week, Moldavian songs and dances will be featured.

On the first weekend, participants had the opportunity to visit Sáránd, where they experienced a real Hungarian farm at the Szeredás Porta. After cooking and baking in a traditional oven, they tried various crafts, took wagon rides through the village, and fed the animals. This weekend, students of the second session will travel to Tokaj, where they will not only get to know the beautiful region but also taste the famous Tokaj wine.

