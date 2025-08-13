Five bus routes in Debrecen will have schedule changes due to Thursday’s match

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 20:00, the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying match between Maccabi Haifa FC and Raków Czestochowa will take place at Nagyerdei Stadium.

To ensure the smooth running of the event, between 14:00 and 22:30 the section of Nagyerdei Boulevard between Pallagi Road and Ady Endre Road will be closed. During the closure, bus routes 16, 22, 22Y, 24, and 24Y will operate on detour routes.

Detour routes:

Bus 16 towards Gyógyszergyár:

After the Baksay Sándor Street stop, the bus will continue straight towards the University, then follow the Nagyerdei Boulevard–Pallagi Road detour route.

Bus 16 towards Nagyállomás:

After the Szociális Otthon stop, the bus will turn right towards Klinikák, then follow the Nagyerdei Boulevard–Hadházi Road detour route. After the Hadházi Road 92 stop, it will return to its original route.

Bus 22:

After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, the bus will turn around at the roundabout, then follow the Nagyerdei Boulevard–Hadházi Road–Benczúr Gyula Street–Köztemető, main gate detour route. After the Köztemető, main gate stop, it will return to its original route.

Bus 22Y:

After the Szociális Otthon stop, the bus will follow the Nagyerdei Boulevard–Hadházi Road–Benczúr Gyula Street–Köztemető, main gate detour route. After the Köztemető, main gate stop, it will return to its original route.

Bus 24:

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, the bus will follow the Benczúr Gyula Street–Hadházi Road–Nagyerdei Boulevard (towards the University)–Pallagi Road roundabout–Nagyerdei Boulevard detour route. After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, it will return to its original route.

Bus 24Y:

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, the bus will follow the Benczúr Gyula Street–Hadházi Road–Nagyerdei Boulevard (towards the University)–Pallagi Road detour route. After the Szociális Otthon stop, it will return to its original route.

Buses will not stop for passenger boarding or alighting at stops located along the detour route.

To handle the expected increase in passenger numbers, DKV Zrt. will operate additional tram services from the temporary Aquaticum stop after the match.