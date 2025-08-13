Nighttime asphalting in Debrecen – here’s where to expect noise

The development of the Debrecen, Szoboszlói Road – Erzsébet Street – Miklós Street – Külsővásártér intersection is progressing well. According to the contractor, the next phase will involve laying the asphalt binder layer at the Külsővásártér – Széchenyi Street – Nyugati Street junction, the municipality announced.

The goal of the works is to align the junction’s surface with the current road level of Külsővásártér and Nyugati Street. This will make it possible, in the next phase of construction – during the closure of the outer traffic lanes at Külsővásártér – to divert traffic onto this new surface.

The asphalting will be carried out in three phases at night, to minimize disruption to traffic, on August 13, 14, and 15, 2025.

Temporary traffic arrangements at the Külsővásártér – Széchenyi Street – Nyugati Street junction:

1. August 13, 2025 – Closure of the inner-city approach of Széchenyi Street

Partial closure from 21:00, full closure between 23:00 and 03:00 (after the last buses depart from the bus station).

Entry to the affected section will only be possible from Külsővásártér, turning right.

Entry from all other directions will be prohibited, buses will operate on a detour route.

2. August 14, 2025 – Closure of the central part of the junction

Partial closure from 21:00, full closure between 23:00 and 03:00.

Left turns from Külsővásártér and Nyugati Street will be prohibited.

From both directions on Széchenyi Street, only right turns will be allowed.

3. August 15, 2025 – Closure of the István Road approach of Széchenyi Street

Partial closure from 21:00, full closure between 23:00 and 03:00.

Entry to the affected section will be prohibited from all directions.

At the István Road – Széchenyi Street junction, heavy vehicles and buses will be directed by traffic controllers.

At the Kürtös Street – Széchenyi Street intersection, all vehicles will be diverted towards Kishegyesi Road, also under traffic control.