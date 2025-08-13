The 46 bus is running on a detour route in Debrecen

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 23:00 during the nightly service break, asphalting works will be carried out at the intersection of Széchenyi Street and Külsővásártér. During this time, the affected 46 buses will run on a detour route towards Inter Tan-Ker Zrt.

The 46 bus services departing from Nagyállomás at 23:30 and 23:40 will operate on the detour route: original route – Erzsébet Street – Külsővásártér – Nyugati Street – original route.

Skipped stops: Barna Street, Regional Bus Station.

On the detour route, the 46 buses will stop at the following stops (towards Segner Square): MÁV Clinic, Ambulance Station, and Mechwart András Secondary School.

(DKV)