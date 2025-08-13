Elderly man brutally beaten in Debrecen over his dog

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man for attempted grievous bodily harm after he attacked a victim who was walking his dog.

According to the indictment, on the morning of September 22, 2024, the elderly victim was walking with his dog on a street in Debrecen when they reached the defendant’s property. The defendant’s dog ran to the fence, and the two dogs began sniffing each other through it.

Upon seeing this, the defendant came out to the street, confronted the victim about “provoking” his dog, and then angrily punched the elderly man in the nose and kicked him in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground. The man’s aggression escalated, and he kicked the victim several more times while he was lying on the ground.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained multiple injuries that healed within eight days. However, given the manner of the attack, the force used, and the parts of the body struck, it is considered that the defendant intended to cause more serious injuries that would take longer than eight days to heal.

The investigation was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the defendant with attempted grievous bodily harm at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment seeking a criminal order without trial, the prosecution proposed a suspended prison sentence for the defendant based on the case files.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picture: illustration.