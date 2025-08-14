Police in Debrecen seize nearly 60 grams of suspected drugs from unlicensed driver

Police officers found nearly 60 grams of illegal substances during a car search. The driver from Debrecen was taken into custody and proceedings were launched against him.

Uniformed officers from Hajdú-Bihar County were on duty on Road 4808 when they stopped a car on Tuesday afternoon. The driver behaved nervously, and it soon became clear that he had no driver’s license. The officers’ suspicions were quickly confirmed when a search of the vehicle revealed nearly 60 grams of plant-based material suspected to be drugs hidden in the glove compartment.

The 34-year-old man was taken into custody, and his roadside drug test came back positive. The Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against him for drug possession and driving under the influence, and misdemeanor proceedings for driving without a license.

(police.hu)