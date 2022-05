Yesterday, a car slipped off the road, collided with a tree, overturned, and then caught fire at the 24th kilometer section of the M35 motorway, in the area of ​​Hajdúböszörmény, in the direction of Debrecen.

Professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with a jet of water, the disaster management said.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car died in the accident.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay