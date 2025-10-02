Korea Day brings traditions, K-pop, and flavors to Debrecen

Debrecen will get a taste of Korea this weekend as the Kölcsey Centre hosts Korea Day on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 12:00 to 18:00. The event invites visitors to experience the rich cultural heritage and dynamic modern face of Korea, from traditional music and martial arts to K-pop performances, food, and workshops.

The main stage program opens at 14:00, followed by a vibrant lineup of performances including the gayageum show by Mindeulle, geumungo show by Buen Hyun Jei, dance acts by the Nawoul and Manwol teams, guest vocal performances by Andrea Szakos and Rozu (ANS), as well as K-pop dance showcases from NextUp, Korean Dance Crew, and Vivicy. Visitors can also enjoy a taekwondo demonstration and traditional drumming by Hanulim Samulnori. A tombola will be held at 15:45, and at 16:30, Dr. Mózes Csoma will deliver a lecture on legendary Korean heroes.

Alongside the stage, interactive side programs will be available throughout the day: Korean calligraphy, handicraft and dance workshops, traditional games, instrument practice, and the chance to try on the hanbok, Korea’s traditional clothing. Outdoors at Baltazár Dezső Square, a K-pop random dance session will round off the program from 17:30 to 18:00.

Visitors can also indulge in Korean gastronomy at the venue, sampling authentic dishes from 12:00 to 18:00 (self-paid).

Admission to the event is free, and every participant will receive a numbered wristband for the tombola. The organizers note that the program may be subject to changes, and photos and videos taken during the event may be shared on the social media channels of the King Sejong Institute and the Kölcsey Centre.

