Light Up Debrecen: A Night of Worship, Music, and Revival

Debrecen, Hungary – The city is set to experience an electrifying evening of worship, inspiration, and spiritual awakening at the “Light Up Debrecen” event hosted by RCCG Debrecen. Scheduled for Saturday, October 18th, 2025, the event will begin at 5 PM and take place at the prestigious Kölcsey Centre, located at Hunyadi János utca 1-3, 4026 Debrecen.

Themed around igniting spiritual passion and unity through music and ministration, “Light Up Debrecen” promises to be a powerful gathering of believers, artists, and ministers from across the region.

A Night Not to Miss

“Light Up Debrecen” is more than a concert—it’s a call to spiritual awakening. With powerful lighting, soul-lifting music, and a community of passionate worshippers, the night is expected to leave a lasting impact on everyone in attendance.

Whether you’re a student, resident, or visitor in Debrecen, this is a night you won’t want to miss. Come with open hearts and expect to be transformed.

Event Details:

Event Name: Light Up Debrecen

Date: Saturday, 18th October 2025

Time: 5:00 PM

Venue: Kölcsey Centre, Hunyadi János utca 1-3, 4026 Debrecen

Host: RCCG Debrecen

