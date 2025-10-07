Four Przewalski’s horses relocated from Hortobágy to Őrség National Park

A few days ago, four Przewalski’s horses were relocated from the Pentezug Reserve in the Hortobágy National Park to the Őrség National Park. The transfer aims to increase the number of grazing animals in the Kondorfa Hegy-völgy wilderness research area, where European bison and a few wild horses already live. By enlarging the herd, the grazing activity will help shape and maintain the habitat in a more natural way.

The relocation is part of a long-term collaboration between the two Hungarian national park directorates and the Prague Zoo, which coordinates the international breeding program for the species. The agreement, made two years ago, allows for a total of eight wild horses to move from Pentezug to Őrség. The first group arrived in October 2024, and this recent transfer marks the second phase of the project.

As in the previous relocation, veterinarians from the Budapest Zoo assisted in capturing the selected stallions using tranquilizer darts. After their cross-country journey, the horses—named Dunadán, Dudu, and Bálint—joined their peers in Kondorfa, while Daru settled in the Szalafő demonstration area.

The transport also provided an excellent opportunity to share field experiences with visiting experts from Mongolia, the Czech Republic, and France who specialize in wild horse conservation.

Photos: Hortobágy National Park Directorate & Őrség National Park Directorate