Erasmus Wednesday returns with a Meme Party in Debrecen

Next week, Debrecen’s international student community is set for a night of humor and creativity as Erasmus Student Network (ESN) Debrecen hosts its latest Erasmus Wednesday: Meme Party at Bakelit Music Café.

The themed event will take place on Wednesday, 8 October, starting at 11 PM, inviting participants to step into the world of internet culture by dressing up as their favorite memes. From iconic reaction faces to viral TikTok trends — or even classics like Shrek and the Distracted Boyfriend — guests are encouraged to bring the internet’s funniest moments to life on the dance floor.

The organizers promise a night filled with music, laughter, and a lively atmosphere — all hallmarks of the Erasmus Wednesday series, which regularly brings together local and international students. Attendees can also enjoy special ESN deals at the bar throughout the night.

The event is public, meaning anyone — students and non-students alike — can join in the fun and experience Debrecen’s international nightlife at its most creative.

Date: 8 October

Time: from 11 PM

Venue: Bakelit Music Café, Debrecen

Theme: Meme Party

Organizer: Erasmus Student Network (ESN) Debrecen

More information at the event Facebook page.