Together with its member organizations, the Debrecen Charity Committee celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 11, 2025, during the Family Day of Nagyerdő Week, held at the Sziget-kék Thematic Playground.

As part of the celebration, the committee presented itself through a full day of activities, including spectacular, entertaining, and interactive programs.

János Mazsu, Chairman of the Debrecen Value Repository Committee — and host of Nagyerdő Week — welcomed the participants. He recalled that the organizers launched Nagyerdő Week six years ago so that citizens of Debrecen could express their appreciation and love for the city’s “green crown,” “lungs,” and natural treasure, the Nagyerdő, through a series of programs.

He noted that the sixth edition of the event demonstrates how this “program picnic” has become a successful and effective model, supported by a wide variety of organizations, businesses, and individuals through ideas, activities, and participation — all showing that the Nagyerdő is not only to be enjoyed but also to be preserved. “After all, we too are part of the living world, of which this forest is one of the values,” he said.

“The Nagyerdő exists for us, but we exist with the Nagyerdő,”

Mazsu concluded, echoing this year’s motto of Nagyerdő Week.

Zoltán Váradi, Managing Director of Nagyerdei Kultúrpark, which operates the Sziget-kék Thematic Playground, reminded everyone that October 11 marks the day after, on October 10, 1939, one area of the Nagyerdő was officially registered as Hungary’s first protected natural site. “It is still good to be here, it is still good to be in the Nagyerdő,” he said, expressing his hope that many future events connected to the forest would take place at Sziget-kék.

“Today, we are not only celebrating an anniversary, but ten years of human kindness, service, and compassion,”

emphasized Edit Bódor, who has served as chair of the Debrecen Charity Committee for the past year. Quoting Mother Teresa, she said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love.” Bódor stressed that this idea has defined the committee’s work over the past decade — and will continue to guide it in the future.

Ten years ago, the committee was born from an idea, a calling — to be there wherever help was needed, whether by offering a warm meal, a kind word, or a handshake. These acts were not always visible to the outside world, but for those who received them, they meant a great deal. She expressed gratitude to everyone who has contributed, even once, over the past decade — whether by volunteering time, physical labor, or donations. “A community shows its true face where help is most needed. And this is the face of Debrecen’s community,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Diána Széles, co-chair of the Debrecen Charity Committee, recalled the beginnings in 2015, when during the refugee crisis, the city government convened local civil organizations engaged in charity work to find joint solutions. It was then that Zsolt Szemerédy, managing director of ReFoMix Nonprofit Public Benefit Ltd., which provides services for the homeless, suggested that these meetings should become regular. This led to the establishment of the Debrecen Charity Committee — a spiritual community united by the belief that cooperation and love truly work in this city.

Those who participate in supporting Debrecen’s needy “share their hearts,” she said. They help more than ten thousand people each year, often through extraordinary efforts. Many challenges have been solved together — and this work continues. The tenth anniversary is merely a milestone.

Among the committee’s former chairs — Barnabás Balogh (2015–2017), Ábel Lukács Kiss (2017–2019), Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász (2019–2023), and András Törő (2023–2024) — two attended in person. Törő András, who supported the committee’s work as chair for over a year and now serves as rector of the Pontifical Hungarian Ecclesiastical Institute in Rome, sent a video message. He thanked all members and supporters of the committee, saying he was deeply grateful for the chance to work with such dedicated, kind-hearted, and thoughtful people committed to helping those in need.

Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász said that she often recalls the words of writer Magda Szabó: “True humanity begins when one realizes that others live on this earth besides oneself, and acts not only for oneself, but for others too.”

“I believe that in Magda Szabó’s city, the charity committee and this caring community embody exactly that — because this is Debrecen,” she said.

A message from Ábel Lukács Kiss was read aloud by Edit Bódor:

“In 2015, an extraordinarily rare and special cooperation began in Debrecen. The proper response to the refugee crisis required that the many organizations already working together in various ways unite formally — thus our committee was born. In Debrecen, caring, cooperation, and attentiveness to one another come naturally. We communicate, coordinate, notice each other’s needs and pain, and help wherever we can. The root of all this is love, and that love multiplies — allowing us to face challenges shoulder to shoulder.

One of the most beautiful examples of this is the Debrecen Charity Committee, which for 10 years has proven that the most diverse organizations, NGOs, institutions, and churches can view one another not as competitors but as allies. Together, we can solve nearly any problem and face challenges bravely. It was an immense honor to chair this committee for two unforgettable years, one of the most meaningful periods of my life. I look forward with hope to the coming decades of our shared mission to help those in need here in Debrecen.”

Barnabás Balogh summarized his thoughts briefly: “In the beginning was the word. And where the word is spoken, something is born. I have three children by blood — and one by heart: the Charity Committee. May God bless this child too!”

After the greetings, Edit Bódor expressed gratitude to the supporters whose donations make the committee’s charitable work possible. She especially thanked Deufol Hungary Ltd., whose contribution will allow the committee to provide memorable experiences for children during the upcoming autumn school break. The company’s HR director, Lilla Szabó, presented the donation — gifts worth 322,500 forints collected by the company’s employees — expressing her joy that the family-owned firm could assist Debrecen families.

The Debrecen Charity Committee thanked its member organizations for ten years of cooperation with commemorative certificates. The official part of the celebration concluded with the cutting of a large birthday cake, a gift from Nagykonyha Ltd.

Photo: debrecen.hu