Renderings: This is what the Debrecen Logistics and Truck Terminal will look like

The public procurement process for the construction of the Debrecen Logistics and Truck Terminal has been completed, marking a new and important phase for the planned investment in the Northwest Economic Zone, the Mayor’s Office announced.

The project was managed by Debreceni Ingatlanfejlesztő Kft. (DING Ltd.), a company owned by the Municipality of Debrecen, in accordance with current legislation. The most favorable bid was submitted by the consortium of Debreceni Mélyépítő Holding Kft. and KE-VÍZ 21 Zrt., valued at approximately HUF 4.7 billion. Construction is expected to begin in March 2026, with completion scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The goal: relieve the city’s road network

The terminal will be located in the Northwest Economic Zone and will serve all industrial parks in Debrecen. One of the main goals of the development is to divert truck traffic away from the city’s road network, concentrating it in a modern, well-equipped logistics hub.

DING Ltd. won funding from the Connecting Europe Facility in June 2022 to develop a safe and secure truck parking area. The investment aims to create a regional, cost-efficient logistics center serving the BMW factory, its suppliers, the Southern Economic Zone, smaller industrial parks, and both urban and regional clients.

The city’s industrial parks will be reachable from the terminal within ten minutes via the M35 motorway, which can also handle transit traffic. The nearby intermodal rail terminal and new customs office will ensure that trucks arriving for customs clearance do not burden the city center.

Nearly 9 hectares with European-standard parking

On an area of approximately 9 hectares, 196 ESPORG Silver and 64 ESPORG Gold certified protected truck parking spaces will be created, meeting high European standards.

The development includes more than 44,000 square meters of basalt concrete pavement and over 6,000 square meters of asphalt. Rainwater will be collected through a 3,800-meter-long drainage system. Green areas will be irrigated via two 150-cubic-meter water reservoirs, and firefighting water supply will be ensured by two 30-cubic-meter reservoirs.

Additionally, 1,950 meters of drinking water pipelines and 1,800 meters of sewage lines will be installed to support the facility.

For driver comfort, the terminal will feature eight sanitary buildings, four rest buildings, three dining facilities, and two gatehouses.

Mayor Papp László stated on the Médiacentrum Debrecen Hírpont program that the truck terminal will significantly help industrial parks operate without impacting the city’s traffic system while maintaining connections with their partners.

The investment will also contribute to road safety, sustainable mobility, and more efficient integration into the European transport network.