Temporary Bem Square bus stops to be skipped during roadworks

Asphalt paving works will take place on Füredi Road between July 22 and 24, 2026, during which the temporary Bem Square bus stops will be closed at different times. As a result, bus routes 21 and 23, as well as the 973 night service, will not stop at the affected temporary stops.

From 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, until the works are completed (expected by 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24), the temporary Bem Square stop in the direction of Hadházi Road will be closed. During this period, buses 21 and 23 heading towards Nagyállomás and Júlia-telep, as well as 973 night buses travelling towards Széna Square and Nagyállomás, will not serve the stop. No alternative temporary stop will be provided.

On Thursday, July 23, from 6:30 a.m. until the works are completed (expected by 4:30 p.m.), the temporary Bem Square stop in the direction of Nádor Street will also be closed. During this time, buses 21 and 23 travelling towards the Western Industrial Park and Doberdó Street will not stop there. No replacement temporary stop can be established.

(DKV)