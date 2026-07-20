Mummified body found near Debrecen, suspect arrested within 48 hours

Thanks to the efforts of investigators in Hajdú-Bihar County, police identified a man within 48 hours who is suspected of fatally beating another man in the village of Mikepércs, near Debrecen, according to the Hungarian National Police.

Police received a report on the afternoon of July 14 that a mummified body had been discovered in the Vénszőlőskert area of Mikepércs. Investigators immediately launched an inquiry with the involvement of forensic experts. An autopsy carried out the following day revealed that the victim had died as a result of foul play. The formal identification of the deceased is still ongoing.

After the discovery, detectives interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and followed up on small pieces of information that quickly led them to a suspect. A 34-year-old man from Mikepércs was brought in for questioning on July 16, where he allegedly gave a detailed confession.

According to the investigation, the suspect had been drinking with a friend at a vineyard property on a winter evening in 2025. An argument broke out between the two men, during which the suspect allegedly beat his friend so severely that he died from his injuries. He then transported the body to a nearby abandoned, dilapidated building and hid it there.

The Criminal Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has launched criminal proceedings on suspicion of battery causing death. The 34-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, and on July 18 a court ordered his pre-trial detention.

(police.hu)