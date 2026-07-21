Fire breaks out at CATL Debrecen site, cause under investigation

A fire broke out at the CATL Debrecen site at around 11:50 a.m. on July 21, according to a statement issued by the battery manufacturer.

The company said the fire occurred in the operational area of one of its contracted partners, where construction materials were being stored. The blaze affected an area of approximately 20–30 square metres, with cables and wooden materials catching fire.

CATL’s on-site firefighting unit extinguished the flames and secured the area.

According to the company, no one was injured, and the fire did not affect the operation of the factory or pose a risk to nearby residents or homes. CATL also stated that the material damage was minor.

The company added that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The latest incident comes after several safety-related events at the Debrecen battery plant in recent months, including reports of chemical leaks and other operational incidents. While CATL has consistently maintained that these events have not endangered the public, the repeated incidents continue to raise questions among local residents about safety measures and transparency at the facility.

Authorities and the company have not yet released further details about what caused Tuesday’s fire.