Third-degree heat alert issued in Hungary as water distribution begins at Debrecen stations

Hungary has entered a third-degree heat alert, the highest level of heat warning, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday and will remain in force until Tuesday at midnight. Health authorities are urging residents to take extra precautions as a prolonged heatwave grips the country.

According to HungaroMet, average daily temperatures are expected to exceed 27°C in several counties on Thursday, while most of the country will see averages above 25°C. On Friday, some areas could experience average temperatures above 29°C, highlighting the severity of the heatwave.

Experts warn that several consecutive days of extreme heat can significantly reduce both physical and mental performance, increase fatigue, and raise the risk of accidents. The hot weather can also worsen cardiovascular, respiratory, and kidney diseases. The most dangerous consequence is heatstroke, a life-threatening condition. Anyone showing symptoms should be moved to a cool place immediately, their body should be cooled, and emergency services should be called if necessary.

To help people cope with the heat, the MÁV Group is distributing free bottled water between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the heat alert at major railway and bus stations across Hungary.

In Debrecen, passengers can collect free drinking water at both the railway station and the central bus station during the distribution period.

Cooling mist gates have also been installed at several transport hubs nationwide, including Debrecen’s railway and bus stations, offering travelers relief from the extreme temperatures. Drinking fountains are also available at many stations, allowing passengers to refill reusable bottles.

Authorities continue to advise people to drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, and check on elderly relatives, children, and other vulnerable people during the ongoing heatwave.

(MTI)