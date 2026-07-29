The 50,000th vehicle rolls off the production line at BMW’s Debrecen plant

The 50,000th vehicle has been produced at BMW’s plant in Debrecen. Production at the company’s newest vehicle factory has been ramping up rapidly since the autumn of 2025, reflecting strong demand for the first series-produced model of the Neue Klasse generation.

According to the statement, Hans-Peter Kemser, President and CEO of BMW Group Plant Debrecen, emphasized that the Debrecen facility plays an active role in shaping the future of BMW Group’s global production network as the manufacturing site for the first mass-produced Neue Klasse model.

The 50,000th vehicle is a fire-red BMW iX3 50 xDrive. The model is manufactured according to the BMW iFACTORY production concept, which is based on the company’s strategy of efficiency, digitalization, and sustainability. The statement noted that the Neue Klasse model generation has introduced innovations across numerous areas, including manufacturing, development, factory planning, electric drivetrains, display and operating concepts, as well as vehicle design.

The BMW iX3 was launched on the European market in March 2026. According to the company, orders for the model are expected to reach 100,000 soon. To meet demand, the Debrecen plant introduced a second production shift ahead of schedule in February 2026. Preparations are also underway for the launch of a third shift, scheduled to begin in September this year.

Construction of BMW Group Plant Debrecen began in 2021. The more than 400-hectare site includes a press shop, body shop, paint shop, assembly plant, and a battery assembly unit. BMW Group has invested more than €2 billion in developing the facility.

Production at the plant started at the end of 2025, and it manufactures exclusively fully electric vehicles. BMW Group Plant Debrecen currently employs more than 5,000 people.