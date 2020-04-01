Food supplies secure in Hungary

Food supplies are secure in Hungary and will remain so in the coming months despite the novel coronavirus epidemic, the government said on its koronavirus.gov.hu website. All efforts are being made to maintain undisturbed supplies and strict action will be taken against those that overcharge for food products, the website added.

Hungary’s agriculture and food industry are capable of supplying 25 million people and more than 80% of base materials are produced domestically, it said. The government has taken measures to improve conditions for public road freight transport and retail trading. Ministries involved in food supplies maintain continual contacts with players in the sector, professional organisations and distributors in order to learn about any difficulties that may arise, it added.

MTI