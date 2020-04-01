Food supplies secure in Hungary

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Food supplies secure in Hungary

Food supplies are secure in Hungary and will remain so in the coming months despite the novel coronavirus epidemic, the government said on its koronavirus.gov.hu website. All efforts are being made to maintain undisturbed supplies and strict action will be taken against those that overcharge for food products, the website added.
Hungary’s agriculture and food industry are capable of supplying 25 million people and more than 80% of base materials are produced domestically, it said. The government has taken measures to improve conditions for public road freight transport and retail trading. Ministries involved in food supplies maintain continual contacts with players in the sector, professional organisations and distributors in order to learn about any difficulties that may arise, it added.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Coronavirus: 525 Confirmed Cases in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Coronavirus: 492 Confirmed Cases in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian swimmers test positive for coronavirus

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Bem tér

55 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Debrecen, Pásti utca

flat for rent

Debrecen, Bethlen utca

12 m2 flat for rent
45 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *