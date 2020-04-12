Catholic Leader: Pandemic Shows People Responsible for Each Other

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The lesson to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that solidarity and responsibility for each other spans the generations, Cardinal Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, said in an Easter address on Saturday.

Erdő said “realising our frailty” and “understanding that our lives do not solely depend on our decisions and actions” could be a positive outcome of the pandemic. “The pandemic can also teach us to better respect the work of people who ordinarily go unnoticed … and who bear extra burdens now, such as health staff, cleaners and shop assistants,” the head of the Hungarian Catholic Church said. The cardinal added that the current period provided an opportunity for the church to learn the use of modern means of communication.

