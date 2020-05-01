Bird Flu Detected in Third Hungarian County

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Bird Flu Detected in Third Hungarian County

Hungarian food safety authority Nébih has announced outbreaks of bird flu in Békés County, in south-eastern Hungary, the third county in the country where the viral infection has spread.

Since late March, there have also been bird flu outbreaks in neighbouring Bács-Kiskun and Csongrád counties. A total of 241 farms have been affected in the three counties. In Békés County, the authorities are destroying some 23,500 turkeys in Battonya and almost 10,000 geese in Nagykamarás.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

