Cool Down Arrives This Week

Cool down arrives in Hungary on Tuesday morning (12th May).

According to the weather forecast, Monday will be warm, but a bit cloudy.

Cool down arrives in the country on Tuesday with strong wind and rainfall. The temperature drops to 12-18 Celsius. Wednesday will be windy and rainy with about 12-25 Celsius. On Thursday we can still experience showers and heavy rainfall with about 10-20 Celsius. On Friday, the temperature will be between 18-23 Celsius. There will be no rain at the end of the week.

idokep.hu

pixabay