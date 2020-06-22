EU-Turkey Economic Cooperation Serves Hungary, Turkey Interests

Developing economic cooperation between the European Union and Turkey also serves the interests of Hungary and Turkey, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said.

After talks with Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook that he had thanked the Turkish government for approving exports of protective gear to Hungary even during the “worst period of the novel coronavirus epidemic”. The two politicians agreed that developing Turkish-EU economic cooperation coincided with both countries’ national interests. “That’s why I have been encouraging the European Commission to reach trade agreements and that we should try to avoid the introduction of new custom fees,” Szijjártó said, adding that Hungary as an export-oriented economy has a vested interest in removing as many obstacles to trade as possible.

MTI