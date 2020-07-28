Consortium Develops Modular Concrete Pier for HuF 1.5 BN

A consortium consisting of Amitis Engineering, Ferrobeton and FM Projekt has developed a modular concrete pier usable on rivers for 1.57 billion forints (EUR 4.5m), consortium leader Amitis said in a statement.

The consortium based in Dunaújváros, in central Hungary, received 900 million forints in European Union funding for the project. Modular units can be attached to the prefabricated, reinforced concrete hybrid base. The unit is suitable for the construction of 1-2 storey high, lightweight structures, the safe reception of visitors, and is prepared for the use of renewable, environmentally friendly technologies.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay