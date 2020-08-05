1 Death, 9 New Covid-19 Infections in Hungary

One Covid-19 patient, aged 77 and suffering from an underlying illness, has died and the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has increased by nine to 4,553 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday morning.

The number of fatalities increased to 598, while 3,415 people have made a recovery. There are 540 active infections and 75 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, seven on ventilators. Fully 7,742 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 348,132. New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The ban on gatherings of more than 500 people has been extended beyond August 15. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,067), followed by Pest County (691) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (312) and Zala (265). Békés County has the fewest infections (17).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay