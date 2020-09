According to the weather forecast, a cool down is arriving in Hungary on Thursday (17th September).

However, the temperature can reach even 30 Celsius during the following days in certain places.

Except for Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Csongrád-Békés counties, a first degree warning has been issued due to the arriving cool down which can bring heavy rainfalls, hail and strong wind especially in the western part of the country.

MTI

debreceninap.hu