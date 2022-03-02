Menczer: Peace Talks ‘Could Be an Important Step Forward’

The start of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia “could be an important step forward”, according to a foreign ministry official.

The state secretary for communicating Hungarian affairs abroad, Tamás Menczer, told public television that Hungary had assisted Ukraine in numerous ways before the outbreak of the war, and he noted that the foreign minister led an aid delegation providing 100,000 litres of fuel and 30 tonnes of food to Transcarpathia on Sunday.

On Monday, what is thought to be the largest humanitarian operation in Hungary’s history got under way, with a consignment of food and hygiene products for young children worth 600 million forints assembled, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay