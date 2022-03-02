Government, Ethnic Hungarian Organizations to Coordinate Aid Campaigns

Hungary’s government and ethnic Hungarian organisations in the Carpathian Basin will coordinate their aid and donation programmes aimed at helping the Hungarian community in Ukraine and people fleeing from war, a government official said on Tuesday.

“The war in our neighbouring country is cause for deep concern,” Árpád János Potápi, the state secretary in charge of policies for Hungarian communities abroad, said in a video message. “At the same time, it’s a good feeling to see that not only Hungary, but the whole of the Carpathian Basin, and in fact the Hungarian diaspora, has come together to help Transcarpathian Hungarians and those fleeing Ukraine.” Potápi said he had reached an agreement with the leaders of ethnic Hungarian organisations on coordinating the donation and aid campaigns launched beyond the border. Monetary donations will be forwarded to the government’s Bridge for Transcarpathia campaign, while food items and supplies will be distributed to those in need via the National Humanitarian Coordination Council, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay