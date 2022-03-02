Hungary Records 2,037 New Covid Infections, 102 Deaths

Altogether 102 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,037 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,394,782 people have received a first jab, while 6,169,995 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,810,898 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections stands at 150,522, while hospitals are treating 3,610 Covid-19 patients, 136 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,789,581 have been registered with the virus, while 44,051 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,595,008 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu