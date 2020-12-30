Epidemic No Obstacle to Transforming Vocational Training

The transformation of vocational training in Hungary has not been hindered by the coronavirus epidemic, a state secretary of the ministry of innovation and technology said in Magyar Nemzet.

The government spent 35 billion forints (EUR 98m) this year to increase the wages of 32,000 teachers involved in vocational education, and it plans to spend 11 billion forints each year on new scholarships, Tamás Schanda said. Also, several tens of billions of forints have been allocated to developing vocational training centres and workshops, he added. Commenting on the effects of introducing digital education as a result of the epidemic, he said schools were allowed to decide for themselves how to ensure a safe environment.

