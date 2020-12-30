Government to Spend HuF 2.5 BN on After-School Programme in 2021

The Hungarian government will next year allocate 2.5 billion forints (EUR 6.9m) to supporting the country’s after-school programme designed to help disadvantaged families, the directorate for social equality said.

Hungary’s 183 after-school programmes, started some 20 years ago, help children in disadvantaged localities and households to keep up with school requirements, as well as helping secondary school students in choosing a profession and working on building a community, the statement said. After-school programmes are helping over 5,000 children currently, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay