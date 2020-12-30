Government to Spend HuF 2.5 BN on After-School Programme in 2021

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government to Spend HuF 2.5 BN on After-School Programme in 2021

The Hungarian government will next year allocate 2.5 billion forints (EUR 6.9m) to supporting the country’s after-school programme designed to help disadvantaged families, the directorate for social equality said.

Hungary’s 183 after-school programmes, started some 20 years ago, help children in disadvantaged localities and households to keep up with school requirements, as well as helping secondary school students in choosing a profession and working on building a community, the statement said. After-school programmes are helping over 5,000 children currently, it said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

China and EU ‘on verge’ of major investment deal

Amira Dhifallah

Earthquake Shook Croatia Again

Tóháti Zsuzsa

PM Offers Hungary’s Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Croatia

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *