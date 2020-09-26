9 Die, Registered Infections Up 927 in Hungary

Nine Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 927 to 22,127, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 718, and 4,945 people have made a recovery. There are 16,464 active infections and 577 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 30 on ventilators. Altogether 25,374 people are in official home quarantine and 668,553 tests have been carried out. The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. A cabinet meeting on Sept. 16 decided to extend entry restrictions for travellers from abroad. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. The operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response has ordered 7 schools to revert to digital education. Fully 194 classes in otherwise operating schools have also been ordered to work from home, and 28 kindergartens and 8 schools have gone on emergency breaks, the website said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (8,618), followed by Pest County (2,973) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,048), Fejér (1,046), Csongrád-Csanád (1,002), Hajdú-Bihar (861) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (854). Tolna County has the fewest infections (231).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay