Changeable weather continues

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, changeable weather is expected in the next few days.

Monday will be rainy and cloudy. The lowest temperatures will be around 10-16 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 20-28 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will also be cloudy; in some regions of the country, stormy wind is also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 7-15 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 20-24 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is also expected to be rainy. In some regions of the country, thunderstorms and stormy wind are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 7-13 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 14-23 Celsius degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be sunny. At night, there will be 12-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 25-30 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will be sunny, however, in some regions of the country, rain and thunderstorm are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 4-11 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 17-23 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy; in the afternoon sunny weather is expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 6-13 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 18-25 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between 5-12 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 17-22 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu