Chief Epidemiologist Expects Rapid Increase in Hospitalisations

The progressive rise in the average age of coronavirus patients means that more and more people can be expected to require hospital treatment and intensive care, János Szlávik, Hungary’s chief epidemiologist said on Saturday.

Wearing face masks and disinfection remain the cornerstones of slowing the spread of COVID-19, János Szlávik of the Budapest South Pest Hospital told public media. Szlávik pointed out that mask-wearing has been made mandatory at all outdoor events where keeping a safe distance from others is a challenge.

He emphasised the importance of vulnerable groups getting inoculated against the flu, saying it would make it easier for doctors to separate flu and coronavirus patients. Szlávik added that “no one can predict when case numbers will begin to decline,” Szlavik said, adding that “all we can do until then is mount a defence” against the virus.

He said the ongoing trials of Covid-19 treatments remdesivir and favipiravir were expected to conclude in two to three months, after which there would be precise data available on their effectiveness.

Szlávik also said there was a noticeable trend across Europe of people growing tired of the restrictions and having to wear masks. “We must fight this sentiment and explain to people that they have to hold out a little while longer because the vaccine is now almost at an arm’s length.”

MTI