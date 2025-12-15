Ambulance service: four-year-old boy saves his mother’s life in Hungary

A four-year-old boy in Budapest showed extraordinary presence of mind: when he could not wake his mother, he realized something was wrong and immediately called the emergency number, the National Ambulance Service reported.

The dispatcher stayed on the line with the child, offering reassuring words and guiding him step by step in assessing his mother’s condition. The boy accurately described his mother’s state and, following the dispatcher’s advice, sought help from the neighbors.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene examined the woman, who had lost consciousness due to severely low blood sugar. Thanks to the prompt and professional care, she regained consciousness shortly thereafter and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the National Ambulance Service, it was the boy’s calm and courageous actions that saved his mother’s life.