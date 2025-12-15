The Debrecen Reformed College Kindergarten becomes a Life-Saving Point

The Debrecen Reformed College Kindergarten has become a Life-Saving Point, marking a pioneering moment in several ways in the history of the National Ambulance Service’s initiative in Debrecen. On December 13, 2025, the kindergarten received the Life-Saving Point certificate, becoming the first public education institution in the city equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to intervene in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

Once again, Nagykonyha Ltd. generously donated a semi-automatic defibrillator to the Debrecen Reformed College, which is operated under the Tiszántúl Reformed Church District. At the end of September, the company had provided similar devices for the kindergarten’s affiliated elementary school and high school in their joint building on Péterfia Street. On this occasion, representatives of the company, Róbert Nagy and Zsolt Vórincsák, handed over the defibrillator to the head of the kindergarten. Györgyi Feketéné Kavisánszki explained that all staff members have completed the training required to use the device, ensuring that help will not be delayed in case immediate intervention is needed.

“Our kindergarten has extensive experience in receiving donations. In recent years, we have assisted kindergartens damaged by fire, collected and delivered gifts to children’s homes in Transcarpathia, and supported families affected by the war. Now we are in the position of being the recipients, but so that we can continue to give—especially when it comes to saving lives,” said Györgyi Feketéné Kavisánszki.

In recent years, the National Ambulance Service has successfully implemented an initiative by Director-General Gábor Csató. The concept is that if a company, social organization, or public institution finances the purchase of a semi-automatic defibrillator, the NAS provides free on-site training for staff. Afterward, the building is authorized to use the title Life-Saving Point.

Dr. Ferenc Korcsmáros, regional director, emphasized that the Debrecen Reformed College Kindergarten is the 24th institution in Debrecen to receive this certificate, ensuring that hundreds of trained first responders in the city can act immediately when necessary. “Professional experience and data now show that in terms of survival from sudden cardiac arrest, the most important factor is not the arrival time of the ambulance or hospital support, but how quickly a layperson begins resuscitation, ideally with the help of such a device. This is community-based first aid,” explained Dr. Korcsmáros.

Representing the Tiszántúl Reformed Church District, Bishop Károly Fekete quoted Albert Schweitzer: “It is not enough to let people live; we must help each other live.” He highlighted that protecting life and helping each other can also be demonstrated through the use of such a device. He pointed out that Tímár Street is in a busy part of Debrecen, so it is valuable to have a defibrillator available outside the kindergarten building in case of emergency. Bishop Fekete also noted that three of the church district’s educational institutions are now Life-Saving Points: the elementary school and high school on Péterfia Street, the Tímár Street kindergarten, and the Kölcsey Ferenc Reformed Practice Elementary School. This makes the church district one of the most committed operators in this regard.

Soon, the Debrecen Reformed College Kindergarten will also appear on the SzívCity mobile app map, providing accurate information to those nearby in case of emergencies.