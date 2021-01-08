Local Councils Offer Government Cooperation in Vaccination Efforts

Local council organisations have offered their help to the Hungarian government in developing and implementing an inoculation plan against the coronavirus, in a letter sent to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán by the Budapest municipality.

The letter was signed by Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony, György Gémesi, the mayor of the city of Gödöllő near Budapest, and László Kiss, the mayor of Budapest’s third district as the heads of the alliances of Budapest and national municipalities. The signatories said that developing and distributing the vaccine was a top priority. “Besides guaranteeing the health and security of Hungarians, an efficient vaccine and an effective inoculation scheme could help the Hungarian economy leave the crisis behind and so serve the interests of Hungarian employees and entrepreneurs,” the letter said. Local governments are key to an effective plan, it added, proposing cooperation “despite ongoing disputes and differences, to boost public trust”. The public’s trust can be won only by “dispensing credible information without political propaganda,” they said. Local governments will be instrumental in fine-tuning the inoculation plan, as the care of many vulnerable groups falls under their purview, the letter said.

Meanwhile, Budapest Deputy Mayor Erzsébet Gy. Németh told the media that the Pesti Road care home had only been notified that it would be receiving the vaccines at midday on Wednesday and therefore had less than 24 hours to prepare for the inoculations. She said that in the future, care facilities should be notified on time before receiving their vaccines.

