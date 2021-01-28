Restrictions to Remain Until 1st March

The protection measures have been extended until March 1, and the parliament will be asked to extend the special legal order for another 90 days.

At yesterday’s meeting, the government heard a recommendation from the operational board. Measures introduced in November 2020 managed to curb the spread of the epidemic, but if concessions were made now, they could have unpredictable consequences, especially as the third wave of the epidemic starts slowly in the world, said Gergely Gulyás.

Gergely Gulyás emphasized that the situation would be re-examined later, but they saw a chance to lift protection measures in two cases: if the number of people infected continued to fall or if there was enough vaccine.

