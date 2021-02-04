Vaccination of Army Staff to Start Soon

The vaccination of Hungarian army staff will start soon, Defence Minister Tibor Benkő said.

In line with the vaccination plan drawn up by the operative board responsible for handling the pandemic, the inoculation of armed forces and defence ministry employees will start once health-care staff and social workers have received the vaccine, Benkő said. Service members serving in hospitals and army health-care employees working in the Honvéd hospital have already received the jab along with all other health-care workers, he said. The ministry is providing jabs to all service members, Benkő said, to be administered at 22 vaccination centres. So far the army has seen 4,000 infections and three staff members have died after contracting the coronavirus, he said.

Meanwhile, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, told an online press conference that almost three times as many people have been vaccinated as the number of those currently infected with the virus. She said laboratory tests have so far identified 22 cases of the UK variant of the virus in Hungary, adding that mutations originating from South Africa and Brazil have not yet been detected.