The secret case of the Hungarian ambassador in Vienna who was driving drunk

On April 26, 2013, Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the Austrian ambassador, drove while being drunk in Vienna. There were six people in the five-seater car, in addition to him, his wife and four children. The case has not been made public so far, Telex has just written about it.

A preliminary alcohol test was performed on the politician, the probe then showed 0.84 mg / l. The former ambassador, who now works for the Prime Minister’s Office, told the paper he was sure he was drinking as much as he could and could still come up with a higher value because he was taking medication at the time for a viral illness.

In June 2013, the case was finally closed, claiming that

“The prosecution should refrain from detecting the crime and stop the relevant proceedings if, based on the preliminary investigation, the crime does not result in a court penalty or the defendant’s further criminal proceedings would be inadmissible for legal reasons.”

According to Telex, the Hungarian Foreign Office has repeatedly tried to clarify with the ambassador what happened that evening, just to make it clear whether the millions of damages were legally settled at the expense of the insurance. Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s answers were not so reassuring that even a year later he was asked for police documents. According to sources in the paper, these never arrived at the ministry eventually.

The ambassador to Vienna later became deputy secretary of state, head of department, then again deputy secretary of state, ambassador to Helsinki and again deputy secretary of state. He is now responsible for civil and social relations in the Prime Minister’s Office.

